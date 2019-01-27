'We don't have to be in fear'

Media player
Holocaust Memorial Day: Local artist paints tribute
A Belfast museum has found an unusual way to remember those who died in the Holocaust with the work of a local artist who made his own personal journey.
Holocaust Memorial Day remembers the more than six million Jewish people and others killed in Nazi concentration camps across Europe during World War Two.
27 Jan 2019
