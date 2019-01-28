Media player
Searching for the missing in memory of 'wonderful' son
When Margaret Elliott came home to discover her teenage son, James, was missing, it set in motion a chain of events that changed her life forever.
James' body was eventually found after an extensive search.
It is believed he got into difficulties while trying to get a dog out of a river.
The experience of looking for him and the support she received eventually led Margaret to join the organisation, the Community Rescue Service.
28 Jan 2019
