The woman who searches for the living in memory of her son
Searching for the missing in memory of 'wonderful' son

When Margaret Elliott came home to discover her teenage son, James, was missing, it set in motion a chain of events that changed her life forever.

James' body was eventually found after an extensive search.

It is believed he got into difficulties while trying to get a dog out of a river.

The experience of looking for him and the support she received eventually led Margaret to join the organisation, the Community Rescue Service.

  • 28 Jan 2019