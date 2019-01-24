SDLP-FF pairing 'uncomfortable for some'
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood accepts that his party's partnership with Fianna Fáil could be "uncomfortable for some".

Speaking in Belfast at the announcement of the link between the parties, he said it was a "big step" in the SDLP's history.

And he said party members would have "their final say" on the pairing.

  • 24 Jan 2019