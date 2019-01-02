'Frustrating to not know what fees will be'

Media player
Video
Student 'frustrated' over Irish university fees uncertainty
Northern Ireland pupils applying to start university in the Republic of Ireland this year do not know how much they will pay in tuition fees.
That is because it is still unclear if they will be treated as non-EU students after Brexit.
Non-EU students pay much higher fees than students from the Republic and the rest of the EU.
Belfast teenager Hannah Kerr said she was frustrated by the uncertainty because she had a "huge decision" to make about her future.
02 Jan 2019
