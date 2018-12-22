Media player
Fintona: Digger used to rip ATM from shop wall
A shop in County Tyrone has suffered "considerable damage" after a digger was used to steal a cash machine at the site.
The robbery happened at Hegarty's SuperValu on Tattymoyle Road in Fintona, outside Omagh, at about 03:00 GMT on Saturday.
The digger was set alight at the scene.
Shop staff posted on Facebook to say that no-one had been hurt in the robbery.
22 Dec 2018
