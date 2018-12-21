Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Paul McCauley killer says he does not 'regret anything'
Police have released a recording of one of the killers of Paul McCauley saying he did not "regret anything".
Matthew Brian Gillon, of Bonds Street, Londonderry, was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter, with five to be served in prison.
In the recording, he told police that the sectarian attack, which took place at a barbeque in Derry nine years ago, was "exciting".
-
21 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46652917/paul-mccauley-killer-says-he-does-not-regret-anythingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window