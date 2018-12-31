Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC News NI's 20 most read stories of 2018 - 10 to 1
As 2018 draws to a close, we take a look back at the BBC News NI team's most-read stories of the year - from 10 to 1.
-
31 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46649662/bbc-news-ni-s-20-most-read-stories-of-2018-10-to-1Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window