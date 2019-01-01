Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
"All you do is clean"
A cleaning craze has taken over social media with users posting their favourite cleaning hacks on Instagram.
BBC News NI spoke to the people of Bangor to see if they have any useful cleaning tips.
-
01 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window