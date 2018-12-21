Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fighting festive fat with NI Water
NI Water is urging people to think about what they put down their sinks and toilets as they prepare to keep the pipes free of blockages and fats, oil and grease.
Over the past few days, workers have been trying to clear a large fatberg from underneath the Lisburn Road in Belfast.
-
21 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window