Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'The audience thought the shooting was part of the play'
The Lyric Theatre has seen a few things in its 50 years on the banks of the Lagan in Belfast.
It began as a new arts space that allowed its founder, Mary O'Malley, to take productions out of her attic and onto a much bigger stage.
Adrian Dunbar, one of the famous faces to develop at the Lyric, recalled performing Graham Reid's play The Hidden Curriculum in 1982.
"While we were on stage, you could hear the report of rifles hitting the back wall, because there was a fire fight happening on the Ormeau Road. The audience thought it was part of the play."
-
20 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46640501/the-audience-thought-the-shooting-was-part-of-the-playRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window