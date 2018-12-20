Video

The Lyric Theatre has seen a few things in its 50 years on the banks of the Lagan in Belfast.

It began as a new arts space that allowed its founder, Mary O'Malley, to take productions out of her attic and onto a much bigger stage.

Adrian Dunbar, one of the famous faces to develop at the Lyric, recalled performing Graham Reid's play The Hidden Curriculum in 1982.

"While we were on stage, you could hear the report of rifles hitting the back wall, because there was a fire fight happening on the Ormeau Road. The audience thought it was part of the play."