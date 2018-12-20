The 12 children of Christmas
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What's Christmas like with 12 children?

If you think your house is crazy at Christmas, just imagine what it would be like with 12 kids.

That's exactly the case at the Johnston household outside Newry in County Down.

Aged between 20 and two months old - all the Johnston children still live at home.

  • 20 Dec 2018