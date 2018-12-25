Media player
Ulster Model Railway Club at Euston Street School
The basement of Euston Street Primary School in east Belfast has a unique history.
Many may remember the space as a public library for the local community.
Nowadays it has become the headquarters for the Ulster Model Railway Club.
Read more about this story here.
25 Dec 2018
