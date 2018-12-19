Video

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) will recruit an extra 308 officers and staff by April 2020 after receiving £16.5m in Brexit funding from the Treasury.

The force bid for the additional resources in light of the potential challenges posed in policing the Irish border after the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said the majority of the funding "would go into frontline policing in and around the border communities".

He also said some of it would go towards increasing the PSNI's ability to tackle organised crime and that a portion would be spent on vehicles, IT and intelligence.