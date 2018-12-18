Media player
Muckamore Abbey: 'I leave with hope of a public inquiry'
A man whose son is a patient at Muckamore Abbey Hospital speaks out after Northern Ireland's top health official apologised to the families of those who were abused there.
Two further nurses have been suspended, bringing the total number to 15.
It follows a damning review into the safety of adults with learning difficulties at the hospital.
18 Dec 2018
