NI food banks busier than ever
Food banks: 'I couldn't survive without them'

Food banks in Northern Ireland are in the middle of their busiest month.

In the last financial year, food banks gave out almost 33,000 meals here.

That is about one fifth of the UK total - and that figure looks set to rise.

Garth, from County Down, regularly relies on them, and said he would not be able to survive without them.

  • 17 Dec 2018