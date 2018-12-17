Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Food banks: 'I couldn't survive without them'
Food banks in Northern Ireland are in the middle of their busiest month.
In the last financial year, food banks gave out almost 33,000 meals here.
That is about one fifth of the UK total - and that figure looks set to rise.
Garth, from County Down, regularly relies on them, and said he would not be able to survive without them.
-
17 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46596423/food-banks-i-couldn-t-survive-without-themRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window