Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stormy weather causes disruption in NI
Stormy weather led to travel disruption in Northern Ireland on Saturday as a yellow weather warning for wind and rain was issued by the Met Office.
-
15 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window