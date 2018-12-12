Tories 'will not be held to ransom by DUP'

Media player
Tories 'will not be held to ransom by the DUP'
Conservative MP Simon Hoare says the DUP do not hold a "blackmail chip" over his party.
He said the DUP has an "important position" in supporting the government but that the Conservative Party will not be held to ransom.
12 Dec 2018
