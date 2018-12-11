Gunman captured on CCTV

Video

New CCTV footge has been released of the gunman who police believe murdered Jim Donegan.

Mr Donegan was shot dead as he waited in his car to pick his son up from school on December 4.

The footage shows the gunman, wearing a high-vis jacket, walking down the Glen Road in west Belfast before the shooting.

A 47-year-old was arrested under the Terrorism Act on Wednesday in the Turf Lodge area of west Belfast in connection with the murder.