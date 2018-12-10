Media player
Backstop changes 'not possible' - Irish PM
The Irish prime minister has said it is not possible to renegotiate the Irish border backstop proposal without "opening up all aspects" of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
Leo Varadkar was speaking amid reports that Tuesday's vote on the deal to leave the EU is being delayed.
DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said the possible delay was a "humiliation" UK Prime Minister Theresa May had brought on herself.
MPs had been due to discuss how the deal affects the union later on Monday.
10 Dec 2018
