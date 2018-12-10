Seclusion room for patients 'a dark dungeon'

Video

The mother of a severely-disabled adult, who is a patient at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, has described a seclusion room in which her son was placed as a "dark dungeon."

The woman said she was horrified that in 2017 the room was being used in a hospital for people with learning disabilities.

Speaking to the BBC, a number of families said they were now calling for a public inquiry to investigate the allegations of physical and mental abuse at the County Antrim Hospital.

The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said it wished to "apologise sincerely" to those patients and their families affected by staff behaviours which fell significantly below professional standards.

