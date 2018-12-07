Funding for safety centre

Media player
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has temporarily reversed plans to close a £1m safety centre in Belfast.
The Risk Awareness and Danger Avoidance Responsibility Centre (RADAR) opened in 2015.
The PSNI announced in September that it would close by March 2019, as they could no longer afford to fund it.
07 Dec 2018
