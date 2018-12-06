Video

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Ian Paisley has compared the crucial vote on Brexit due next week to a "hanging".

He was responding to the prime minister's assertion that there can be no deal without the controversial Northern Ireland backstop.

She has been trying to convince MPs to back her EU withdrawal plan in the House of Commons next Tuesday.

On Thursday, referencing a quote from the 18th Century writer Samuel Johnson, Mr Paisley said: "Nothing focuses the mind like a hanging."