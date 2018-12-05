Media player
'Our job was to protect our boys'
Fiona Crookes, interim principal at St Mary's Grammar School, describes the scene of a shooting in west Belfast on Tuesday.
Jim Donegan was shot while waiting in the car for his 13-year-old son.
Mrs Crookes told BBC News NI that staff "took their coats off and put them round the windows of the car" so that students could not see the scene.
05 Dec 2018
