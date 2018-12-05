What's new in the Brexit legal advice?
The attorney general's full legal advice on the Brexit backstop has been published after the government was found in contempt of Parliament for not releasing it last month.

So what's new? Not much, but there is one "new-ish" line, as BBC News NI's Business and Economics Editor John Campbell explains...

