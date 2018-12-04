Media player
Brexit advice: No 10 'has scored own goal' - DUP
The DUP has accused the government of "scoring an own goal" by refusing to publish the full legal advice on its Brexit deal, while trying to generate support for the plan.
Ministers are facing a contempt-of-Parliament challenge over the decision.
The DUP was among six parties to sign a motion calling for contempt proceedings to be launched against the government.
04 Dec 2018
