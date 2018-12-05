Media player
Stammer to sermon: A priest's struggle with words
From a young age, Father Patrick Lagan struggled to say certain words out loud.
As he grew up, the problem got worse.
In spite of this, he has overcome his stutter and fulfilled his goal of becoming a priest.
At St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry, he still rehearses wedding services and funerals - but said it's "amazing" that he's come this far.
05 Dec 2018
