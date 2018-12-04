The price of disposable nappies
The cost of rearing a child in disposable nappies?

Belfast City Council is encouraging people to give the modern reusable nappy a try.

Estimates suggest parents spend about £800 on disposable nappies from birth to potty training for each child.

Thousands of nappies are needed and they all end up in landfill.

