Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Primark Fire: Belfast city centre walkway opens
A temporary walkway has opened in Belfast city centre, allowing eight businesses that have been closed since the Primark fire to resume trading.
The area has been closed for three months due to safety concerns after a fire at the end of August destroyed the landmark Bank Buildings, which housed Primark.
-
03 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46428960/primark-fire-belfast-city-centre-walkway-opensRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window