Primark walkway opened
A temporary walkway has opened in Belfast city centre, allowing eight businesses that have been closed since the Primark fire to resume trading.

The area has been closed for three months due to safety concerns after a fire at the end of August destroyed the landmark Bank Buildings, which housed Primark.

  • 03 Dec 2018