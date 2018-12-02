Surfing the waves to wellness
Surfing the waves to wellness in NI

Modern living can create many issues and stresses for young people.

On the north coast in Northern Ireland, a group of surfers are hitting the waves to ease some of the pressures life throws at them.

They have found the sea has also helped to boost their confidence and self-esteem.

Video by: Jake Williamson

  • 02 Dec 2018
