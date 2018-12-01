Video

A Presbyterian minister has said the church needs to do more to support people living with HIV in Northern Ireland.

There are more than 1,000 people in Northern Ireland with HIV. Eighty four new cases were diagnosed in 2017.

Of the new cases, 54% were men who had sex with other men (MSM) while just under one third occurred through sex between men and women.

Under current rules, those in a same sex relationship cannot be full members of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.