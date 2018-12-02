Video

She is the writer from Northern Ireland now viewed as one of the founders of the thriving world of historical fiction.

Her peer group included George Bernard Shaw, Virginia Woolf and WB Yeats - all of whom admired her work.

Yet she has fallen into obscurity and today is largely forgotten.

Author Kate Mosse goes back in time and uncovers the fascinating story of Waddell.

Helen Waddell: Living in the Past will be on BBC Two NI on Sunday 2 December at 22:10 GMT.