Loughinisland families' 'sense of relief'

A judge has rejected an application to quash a Police Ombudsman's report into the 1994 Loughinisland killings.
Emma Rogan, whose father was killed during the attack, spoke outside the High Court.
She said the decision had given the victims' families "a sense of relief".
29 Nov 2018
