'Brexit deal allows people to live their lives'
Brexit: Deal 'allows people in NI to live their lives'

Prime Minister Theresa May has said her Brexit deal will allow people in Northern Ireland to "live their lives as they do today".

She was speaking at Queen's University in Belfast as part of her visit to Northern Ireland to sell her Brexit deal.

After her deal was criticised by the Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster, Mrs May urged MPs to "think about the national interest" when they vote on it next month.

  • 27 Nov 2018