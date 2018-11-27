Look inside Maghaberry Prison's new wing

Media player
Look inside Maghaberry Prison's new £52m wing
Northern Ireland's high security prison is set to open a "game-changing" new wing.
BBC News NI was given exclusive access to the building at Maghaberry Prison, which is set to be completed by the end of next year.
It will have 360 cells and is the same size and shape as the Victorian Crumlin Road gaol in Belfast.
