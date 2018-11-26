Media player
NI business leaders: 'Safe to say we're nobody's puppets'
NI business leaders say their meeting with the DUP was "very constructive" but rejects claims they are influenced by the Northern Ireland Office.
The delegation met with DUP politicians at Stormont on Monday.
26 Nov 2018
