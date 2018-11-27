'More mental health support needed in prison'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Maghaberry Prison: 'More mental health support needed"

Northern Ireland's high-security prison has made significant progress and is no longer unsafe and unstable, according to an inspection report.

But the Chief Inspector of Criminal Justice, Brendan McGuigan, says more needs to be done in relation to vulnerable prisoners in Maghaberry Prison.

  • 27 Nov 2018