'I was petrified' during fire
A Londonderry mother has said she and her son had to be carried out of a window by the fire brigade after an arson attack on her house.

Lauren Harkin, 23, and her son, Tyler, were rescued from their home at Galliagh Park on Sunday.

A sofa was found set alight against the front door.

  • 26 Nov 2018