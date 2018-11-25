Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Arlene Foster: 'Why not look for a better deal now?'
DUP leader Arlene Foster said her party is "disappointed" with Theresa May and the government's decision to press ahead with the Brexit deal.
Mrs Foster said the the agreement "goes against everything" the DUP had been promised.
Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, Arlene Foster said: "We're disappointed with the way this has progressed."
-
25 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46336503/arlene-foster-why-not-look-for-a-better-deal-nowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window