'Why not look for a better deal now?'
DUP leader Arlene Foster said her party is "disappointed" with Theresa May and the government's decision to press ahead with the Brexit deal.

Mrs Foster said the the agreement "goes against everything" the DUP had been promised.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, Arlene Foster said: "We're disappointed with the way this has progressed."

  • 25 Nov 2018