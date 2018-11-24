Media player
Boris Johnson says Brexit deal 'would be historic mistake'
Conservative MP Boris Johnson tells the DUP conference that the UK would become "a satellite state" if it agrees to the Brexit deal.
He said Britain would be unable to make any significant trade deals.
24 Nov 2018
