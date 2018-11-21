DUP 'are hardline unionists' on Brexit

Media player
DUP 'hardline unionists' on Brexit - Varadkar
The Irish PM has said the DUP is not interested in getting what others call a "best of both worlds Brexit deal".
Leo Varadkar said the DUP instead wanted a Brexit deal that respected the integrity of "the precious union".
21 Nov 2018
