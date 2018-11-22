Teenager 'wanted to stay on at school'
The number of people not in education, employment or training (Neet) in Northern Ireland rose to 26,000 between July and September, according to figures released on Thursday.

BBC News NI spoke to one 16-year-old school leaver who has a job, but not the career he dreams of.

