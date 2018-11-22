Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NEETS: Teenager 'wanted to stay on at school'
The number of people not in education, employment or training (Neet) in Northern Ireland rose to 26,000 between July and September, according to figures released on Thursday.
BBC News NI spoke to one 16-year-old school leaver who has a job, but not the career he dreams of.
-
22 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46291326/neets-teenager-wanted-to-stay-on-at-schoolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window