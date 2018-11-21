Video

The chief suspect in the disappearance and murder of a County Down teenager has spoken for the first time about the investigation.

Police believe Newry teenager Caroline Graham, 19, who disappeared in Portadown in 1989, was murdered.

Her body has never been recovered. BBC News NI tracked down the chief suspect.

A Portadown man in his late fifties confirmed he has been questioned by police about Caroline's murder several times, but insisted he knew nothing.

Barbara, the 65-year-old mother of the missing teenager, has issued a fresh appeal for information.