Ban public from rape trials, says ex-judge

Members of the public should be banned from attending rape trials, says the retired judge leading review into sex crime cases.
Sir John Gillen says complainants are having to disclose intimate details under the "cruel gaze" of those in the public gallery.
20 Nov 2018
