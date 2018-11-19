'School debt keeps me awake at night'

Video

A budget deficit of £130,000 at a County Armagh school is keeping its principal awake at night, he has said.

The comments from Graham Gault of Maghaberry Primary School came as new figures revealed that almost half of Northern Ireland's schools are in budget deficit.

Figures from the Education Authority for 2018-19 show that 446 schools are projected to be in the red in 2018.

Out of that number, 352 have seen their deficits increase since 2017-18.

Read more here.