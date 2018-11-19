DUP-Tory relationship 'broken over Europe'
Video

The Conservative Party's relationship with the DUP on the issue of Europe is "completely broken", Ken Clarke has said.

The former chancellor described his party's confidence-and-supply pact with the DUP as a "bit irregular".

