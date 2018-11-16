Media player
PSNI: Weapons hide a 'total disregard for safety of locals'
A senior police officer has said the discovery of weapons in a boiler house at a property in west Belfast showed a "total disregard for the safety of the local residents".
Det Supt John McVea made the comments at a press conference on Friday.
Earlier in the week, emergency services were called to the scene of a fire in Rodney Drive where a "substantial" haul of weapons were uncovered.
Police believe some of the weapons discovered were previously used to attack their colleagues.
