Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gary Lightbody receives special music award
The lead singer of Snow Patrol, Gary Lightbody, has received an award for 'outstanding contribution to music' at the Northern Ireland Music Prize event in Belfast.
The singer and songwriter is the first recipient of the accolade.
Mr Lightbody was acknowledged for his work as an artist and for his role in "supporting grassroots acts and emerging acts from NI".
-
15 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46230686/gary-lightbody-receives-special-music-awardRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window