DUP to wait and see on Conservative deal

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
DUP will wait and see on Conservative deal
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says the DUP will review its confidence and supply arrangement with the Conservative Party if the Brexit agreement passes through the House of Commons.
-
16 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46229358/dup-will-wait-and-see-on-conservative-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window