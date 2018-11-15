Sinn Féin and SDLP welcome draft deal
Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood have said the draft withdrawal deal protects the Good Friday Agreement and the interests of people in Northern Ireland.

They spoke after meeting Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar in Dublin, along with other pro-remain parties, Alliance and the Greens.

