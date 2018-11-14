Video

The DUP leader Arlene Foster says she has not seen the UK-EU draft Brexit text yet but is "concerned about the narrative" which has emerged around the prime minister's proposal.

It is understood she will meet Mrs May on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) said unionists should be assured that the text would not negatively impact the integrity of the UK.

Mrs Foster responded, saying she and her party would "certainly not be led by the Irish government who have been aggressive in all of this".